11 Jun, 2025
11 Jun, 2025 @ 12:45
Don’t wash your car just yet – how long will Spain’s blood rain last?

'Don't wash your car!': Blood rain warning for Spain as Saharan dust cloud to blow in from Africa - affecting Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca

Saharan dust cloud brings muddy downpours to Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca through to the weekend

If you’ve been wondering why your car looks like it’s been through a desert sandstorm, you’re not alone.

Spain is currently being battered by a massive calima – a Saharan dust cloud that’s turning rainfall into the dreaded ‘blood rain’ that leaves everything covered in a fine layer of red mud.

The phenomenon, which has already coated cars in the Costa del Sol, is set to move eastwards, plaguing much of Spain until at least Sunday.

Calima will be present across much of the country this Wednesday, bringing with it blood rain. Map: Eltiempo.es

The Valencia region, Murcia, and eastern Andalucia will bear the brunt of the dust cloud through the weekend. The Costa Blanca, stretching from Alicante to Denia, is also in the firing line.

Air quality readings have already deteriorated significantly across these regions, with many areas now registering ‘unsatisfactory’ levels due to the high concentration of airborne particles.

The Saharan dust will persist across the Mediterranean coast and Balearic Islands, meaning any rainfall during this period will continue to produce the characteristic reddish-brown deposits.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast throughout the day, and when combined with the thick Saharan dust in the atmosphere, they’re guaranteed to produce those telltale muddy deposits that coat cars, patios, and anything else left outdoors.

The culprit is a DANA (Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos) – essentially a cut-off low pressure system – positioned to the west of Spain.

Its circulation pattern has been pulling warm, dust-laden air from the Sahara Desert northwards across the peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

Whilst the calima initially spread across much of Spain, from Thursday onwards it will begin its retreat eastwards – unfortunately concentrating over the Mediterranean coastal areas

Parts of Catalonia will also remain affected, whilst areas further inland including sections of Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, and even Madrid could still experience lighter dust concentrations.

For residents and holidaymakers, this means postponing any serious car cleaning until early next week – unless you fancy doing it twice.

The phenomenon occurs when fine Saharan sand particles are carried high into the atmosphere by weather systems, travelling thousands of kilometres before mixing with rainfall.

When it falls, it creates the dramatic orange-red precipitation that locals have dubbed ‘blood rain’ – though it’s perfectly harmless beyond the cleaning headaches it causes.

So whether you’re in Benidorm, Torrevieja, Marbella, or Fuengirola, keep those car covers handy and prepare for a few more days of nature’s own muddy car wash.

