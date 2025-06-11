11 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

5 bedroom Villa for sale in La Canada with pool garage – € 725,000

by

CAN YOU IMAGINE LIVING IN IT? HOME THAT TRANSMITS PEACE, ORDER AND TRANQUILITY. Located in the privileged area of ??El Plantío, next to the British School. The Mediterranean-style exterior has a magnificent entrance covered with vine, ideal in the spring and summer season. Through which you access the large porch and the beautiful pool with a beach area and a building where the paellero, bathroom and storage rooms are located for the relief of your daily life. The plot has a natural garden with different types of green and full color, such as galan de noche, jasmine, bougainvillea and… See full property details

Villa

La Cañada, Valencia

  5 beds

  4 baths

€ 725,000

5 bedroom Villa for sale in La Canada with pool garage - € 725,000



Tags:

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

'Don't wash your car!': Blood rain warning for Spain as Saharan dust cloud to blow in from Africa - affecting Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca
Previous Story

Don’t wash your car just yet – how long will Spain’s blood rain last?

Go toTop