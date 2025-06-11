5 bedroom Villa for sale in La Canada with pool garage – € 725,000

CAN YOU IMAGINE LIVING IN IT? HOME THAT TRANSMITS PEACE, ORDER AND TRANQUILITY. Located in the privileged area of ??El Plantío, next to the British School. The Mediterranean-style exterior has a magnificent entrance covered with vine, ideal in the spring and summer season. Through which you access the large porch and the beautiful pool with a beach area and a building where the paellero, bathroom and storage rooms are located for the relief of your daily life. The plot has a natural garden with different types of green and full color, such as galan de noche, jasmine, bougainvillea and… See full property details

Villa

La Cañada, Valencia

5 beds 4 baths

€ 725,000