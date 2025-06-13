13 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Jun, 2025 @ 12:57
·
1 min read

Search continues for British expat who vanished exactly two weeks ago from Costa Blanca home

by
Search continues for British expat who vanished exactly two weeks ago from Costa Blanca home

THE Guardia Civil is leading the search for a British expat that disappeared exactly a fortnight ago on May 30.

An extensive operation has been going on including the use of helicopters, drones with thermal cameras and police sniffer dogs.

Janet Fison left her Jacarilla home in the south of Alicante province at around 7pm.

READ MORE:

SOS APPEAL as British expat goes missing on Spain's Costa Blanca
MISSING JANET

Janet- originally from Redhill in Surrey- was last seen wearing a brown floral dress.

Her husband said she had no mobile phone on her or money and identity documents.

She was last sighted walking by the river towards Benejuzar at around 8.40pm.

The Guardia Civil has been in charge of the operation, working closely with the Jacarilla Policia Local.

GUARDIA PATROLS IN SEARCH

Jacarilla council also thanked residents for joining in the search earlier in the week.

They’ve made a fresh appeal for anybody with any information to contact the council, the Guardia, or Policia Local.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Airbnb fights back and blames hotels for mass tourism in cities across Spain and the EU
Previous Story

Airbnb fights back and blames hotels for mass tourism in cities across Spain and the EU

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop