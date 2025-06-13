Search continues for British expat who vanished exactly two weeks ago from Costa Blanca home

THE Guardia Civil is leading the search for a British expat that disappeared exactly a fortnight ago on May 30.

An extensive operation has been going on including the use of helicopters, drones with thermal cameras and police sniffer dogs.

Janet Fison left her Jacarilla home in the south of Alicante province at around 7pm.

Janet- originally from Redhill in Surrey- was last seen wearing a brown floral dress.

Her husband said she had no mobile phone on her or money and identity documents.

She was last sighted walking by the river towards Benejuzar at around 8.40pm.

The Guardia Civil has been in charge of the operation, working closely with the Jacarilla Policia Local.

Jacarilla council also thanked residents for joining in the search earlier in the week.

They’ve made a fresh appeal for anybody with any information to contact the council, the Guardia, or Policia Local.