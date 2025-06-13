13 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Sol de Mallorca with pool garage – € 565,000

by
4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Sol de Mallorca with pool garage - € 565

This wonderful well thought out townhouse, is located in the much sought after area of Sol de Mallorca. An external staircase leads to the main living area, which includes a welcoming reception with a large built in cupboard, an open living-dining room, an open plan kitchen, and a guest toilet. The fitted kitchen boasts high-quality finishes, and although open plan has an optional sliding door for closure. The living area is complemented by a large cozy fireplace which heats up the whole floor and house. A beautiful wooden staircase descends to the sleeping quarters, where two generous double… See full property details

Townhouse

Sol de Mallorca, Majorca

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 565,000

4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Sol de Mallorca with pool garage - € 565,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search continues for British expat who vanished exactly two weeks ago from Costa Blanca home
Previous Story

Search continues for British expat who vanished exactly two weeks ago from Costa Blanca home

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop