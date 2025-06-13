4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Sol de Mallorca with pool garage – € 565,000

This wonderful well thought out townhouse, is located in the much sought after area of Sol de Mallorca. An external staircase leads to the main living area, which includes a welcoming reception with a large built in cupboard, an open living-dining room, an open plan kitchen, and a guest toilet. The fitted kitchen boasts high-quality finishes, and although open plan has an optional sliding door for closure. The living area is complemented by a large cozy fireplace which heats up the whole floor and house. A beautiful wooden staircase descends to the sleeping quarters, where two generous double… See full property details

Townhouse

Sol de Mallorca, Majorca

4 beds 2 baths

€ 565,000