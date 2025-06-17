Weather alert across Spain: Andalucia to be roiled by 40C heat and storms – these are the affected areas

ANDALUCIA is bracing for a spell of intense heat and thunderstorms today and tomorrow, with the Spanish weather agency AEMET issuing an orange alert across parts of the region.

The warning, the second-highest level in Spain’s weather alert system, signals the danger from soaring temperatures and stormy conditions, effective from Tuesday through Wednesday, June 18.

Maps released by AEMET_Andalucía late yesterday show several areas highlighted in orange, indicating the most severe warnings.

These include parts of the interior provinces such as Jaen, Cordoba, and Seville, where the heat is expected to peak around 40C, alongside northern regions like Granada and potentially parts of Malaga’s higher ground.

READ MORE: Hotel prices jump 7% in Spain in one year – and are up nearly 50% on 2019

#ElTiempoHoy

?? Tras una mañana de sol esta tarde las tormentas volverán al centro, este y sudeste peninsular, especialmente en interior de Valencia y Alicante ??.



?? Avisos por calor en buena parte del centro y sur, podrían alcanzar los 40 º en valles del suroeste.



?… pic.twitter.com/1rWJY9mWZN — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) June 17, 2025

Yellow alerts, suggesting a lower but still notable risk, extend to coastal zones and other inland areas, covering much of the region’s diverse landscape from the Sierra Nevada to the Guadalquivir Valley.

Cloud may develop in inland regions in the afternoon, bringing with it with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Away from Andalucia, the highest temperatures of 35-37C will be in Aragon, La Mancha, inland Valencia, and Murcia, as well as in mountainous areas, with hail and wind. Very hot.

The orange alert comes as an unusual shift for mid-June, a time when Andalucia typically enjoys warm, sunny weather typical of its Mediterranean climate.

However, with temperatures forecast to climb and thunderstorms brewing, residents and visitors are advised to stay informed.

READ MORE: King Felipe tries out new plane which will be used by Spain’s ‘Eagle Patrol’ aerobatic team

For those planning outdoor activities or travel, the combination of extreme heat and potential storms could disrupt plans, particularly in the affected inland areas where the alert is most pronounced.

AEMET’s warnings are updated regularly, and with the alert active as of this morning, locals and expatriates alike are keeping a close eye on the skies.