KYLIAN Mbappe, considered by many to be the best – and most valuable – footballer in the world, has been hospitalised in the USA with acute gastroenteritis.

So what is it?

It’s an inflammation of the intestinal lining caused by a parasite, bacteria, or virus. It is more common in the summer.

Real Madrid announced this Thursday that Mbappé was hospitalised in Miami, the city where he is playing in the first round of the Club World Cup.

Most cases of acute gastroenteritis in adults result from viral infections or from bacteria, especially Escherichia coli, Salmonella, and Shigella.

According to the Spanish Society of Primary Care Pharmacists (SEFAP), symptoms of this digestive ailment include diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, headache, fever, and chills.

Antibiotics are not effective in treating viral gastroenteritis. This is because antibiotics attack bacteria, and viruses are different thing altogether.

You may have heard the saying, “treat the symptoms”. Medicines which block diarrhea are often used, but should only be taken when prescribed by a doctor.

Real Madrid has indicated, in a statement, that Mbappé will undergo “various tests” at the hospital and receive the “appropriate treatment.”

The danger which gastroenteritis presents is dehydration.

The illness causes the water in the patient’s body to seep into the intestines, leaving the blood thick and dry.

While mild dehydration can be treated by drinking more fluids, moderate to severe dehydration may require intravenous therapy to replace lost water.

How do I know if I’m dehydrated?

* Excessive thirst or constant dry mouth

* Severe weakness or lethargy

* Low urine production and dark yellow urine

* Dizziness or lightheadedness

What steps can I take if I suspect I’ve got gastroenteritis?

* Do not eat solid foods for the first few hours

* Good oral rehydration is necessary, so drink a lot of water

* Once the initial phase has passed, keep to a solid, astringent diet based on:

– Small amounts of rice

– Boiled or grilled white fish

– White bread

– Grilled poultry

– Fruits such as bananas and apples

You should avoid:

– Milk or dairy products (except natural yogurt and fresh cheese)

– Raw vegetables

– Sweets

– Refreshing or very cold drinks

– Sparkling water

What can I do to prevent gastroenteritis?

* Wash your hands after using the bathroom and before eating

* Do not eat food in unhygienic places

* Prevent the proliferation of harmful animals in pantries (ants, cockroaches, silverfish)

* Drink boiled or sterilised water

* Properly cover garbage cans

* Wash raw food with water and vinegar

* Avoid sharing food, water, and kitchen utensils

* Refrigerate food well and avoid breaking the cold chain

“Breaking the cold chain” is an important concept. When we refrigerate food and drink, we don’t kill bacteria, we merely put them to sleep.

If you take a (say) bottle of water out of the fridge and leave it in the open, the bacteria “wake up”. It takes hours to subdue them again.

It hardly needs saying, but as with any health problem, if you think you’ve got a serious case of gastroenteritis, consult a doctor.

