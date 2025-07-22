22 Jul, 2025
22 Jul, 2025 @ 12:46
Pervert burglar spent 30 minutes watching naked woman sleep after breaking into Marbella home

THIS is the bizarre moment a pervert burglar spent over half an hour staring at a sleeping woman’s private parts after breaking into her Marbella home.

CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred in the early hours of June 2, shows an intruder shining a torch at Pilar, a woman lying naked in bed next to her jiu-jitsu star partner Alex.

The unusual burglary was only reported several days later, with Pilar reluctant to come forward as security cameras had captured her nude.

The male intruder only took €300 in cash and did not take any obvious valuables, including Apple AirPods and gold jewellery. 

Instead, the thief, who covered his face with a scarf and wore gloves, spent 32 minutes in the couple’s bedroom whilst its occupants lay asleep. 

Pilar’s partner, Alex, blasted the sick burglar as a ‘predator’, adding that they had their ‘privacy violated’. 

Pilar added: “That man did not come to my house to steal, he came to do something to me’.

The Policia Nacional have launched an investigation.

