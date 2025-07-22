2 bedroom Villa for sale in La Romana with pool – € 279,000

Welcome to this delightful, south-facing Spanish finca, located just a short walk from the charming and authentic village of La Romana. This is where you can enjoy peace, privacy, and the true Spanish lifestyle, all with modern comforts. Built in 2009, the property has been lovingly maintained by its current owners. Originally designed with two bathrooms, they chose to combine them into one spacious bathroom featuring both a walk-in shower and a beautiful jacuzzi. Prefer to have two bathrooms again? It can easily be converted back. This lovely finca offers: Two generous bedrooms, one of which… See full property details

Villa

La Romana, Alicante

2 beds 1 baths

€ 279,000

