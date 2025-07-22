22 Jul, 2025
22 Jul, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Villa for sale in La Romana with pool – € 279,000

by
2 bedroom Villa for sale in La Romana with pool - € 279

Welcome to this delightful, south-facing Spanish finca, located just a short walk from the charming and authentic village of La Romana. This is where you can enjoy peace, privacy, and the true Spanish lifestyle, all with modern comforts. Built in 2009, the property has been lovingly maintained by its current owners. Originally designed with two bathrooms, they chose to combine them into one spacious bathroom featuring both a walk-in shower and a beautiful jacuzzi. Prefer to have two bathrooms again? It can easily be converted back. This lovely finca offers: Two generous bedrooms, one of which… See full property details

Villa

La Romana, Alicante

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 279,000

2 bedroom Villa for sale in La Romana with pool - € 279,000



thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

