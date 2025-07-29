UK police investigation as Tommy Robinson filmed next to unconscious man and fears grow he may return to Spain

AN investigation has been launched after British far-right extremist Tommy Robinson was filmed near an unconscious man at London’s St Pancras station, sparking fears in Spain that he may soon return to his former Iberian haunts.

Robinson, 42, is seen pacing near the man. It is not clear why the man was lying on the floor.

But then when a passer-by appears to help the unconscious man, Robinon shouts: “You saw him come at me, bruv.” Robinson then left the scene.

This happend today at St pancreas railway station. pic.twitter.com/4OLDCJSs1t — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) July 28, 2025

British Transport Police confirmed they were called to St Pancras just after 8.40pm on Monday following reports of an assault. A man was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Officers have since launched an investigation and are urging witnesses to come forward.

Eyewitnesses say paramedics attempted resuscitation while curtains were erected around the victim.

Robinsonwas recently released from HMP Woodhill after his 18-month sentence for contempt of court was reduced. He has since been organising a ‘free speech festival’ – but his next destination remains unclear.

What’s worrying many in Spain is the likelihood of his return to the Iberian Peninsula, a region he’s previously used as a bolthole to avoid legal trouble in the UK.

Robinson has a documented history of ‘hiding’ in Spain and Portugal, particularly the Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol, often using luxury properties as hideouts and production bases for his extremist content.

He spent part of last summer in L’Albir, just north of Benidorm, staying in a luxury €1.5 million villa reportedly owned by British fashion tycoon Philip Day. The Olive Press revealed that Robinson used the property to film far-right podcasts, sometimes alongside notorious figures such as Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys.

In response to our investigation, Robinson posted a threatening video claiming to have obtained personal details about Olive Press reporters. Speaking while walking through the Alicante hills, he said:

“See if you like it when I come and knock on your mum’s door.”

The Guardia Civil has since been alerted over the threats. Robinson later claimed his children had been targeted by anti-fascist groups and said he would be forced to relocate – again.

Despite being declared bankrupt in 2021 and reportedly unable to open a bank account or monetise his social media, Robinson has continued to fund extended stays in high-end properties. Olive Press investigations found that he had not been living in the Albir villa, but using it as a base to film and broadcast right-wing content.

He also spent Christmas 2023 in Tenerife with German far-right activist Lutz Bachmann, who had been banned from entering the UK

Robinson has previously lived in Marbella, uploading videos from the exclusive Manolo Santana Racquets Club in the Istan hills, and in May last year he was seen at the Quinta do Lago resort in the Algarve on a three-week family holiday.

The current UK investigation into the St Pancras incident adds another layer of scrutiny to Robinson’s activities. His presence at the scene has reignited questions over his movements – and where he might go next.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.