29 Jul, 2025
Man arrested for punching pregnant girlfriend in the stomach at Malaga home

by
A MAN has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for a brutal assault on his partner who is seven months pregnant.

He’s also accused of hitting her son, 12, at their home in Guaro(Malaga province).

The alleged attacker was detained by the Guardia on Tuesday after fleeing the home following Saturday’s incident.

The man stumbled back to his home at the weekend in a drunken state and an argument ensued that turned violent.

He attacked his partner by punching her in the eye and in her stomach, as well as grabbing her by the neck.

The victim’s youngest son, 12, heard his mother’s screams out in street and ran indoors to help her.

After bravely confronting the aggressor, the man responded by punching the child in the mouth- causing injury.

The mother and her son left the house and went to a relative to get help..

She then got treatment at the Coin health centre and then was transferred to hospital in Malaga, where is reportedly in a stable condition- likewise her unborn baby.

Doctors in Malaga actually reported the assault to authorities.

The Guardia Civil then took charge of finding and arresting the man who spent over two days on the run.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

