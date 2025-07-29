British tourist found dead in Mallorca hotel swimming pool

A BRITISH tourist was found dead in a Mallorca hotel swimming pool on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the hotel in s’Illot in the Manacor area of the island at around 8.30am.

Staff at the unnamed premises discovered the body of the 52-year-old man floating face down in the pool.

SAMU CREW

They pulled him out and performed emergency procedures until paramedics arrived.

He appeared to have suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest.

The SAMU ambulance crew continued with resuscitation manoeuvres but were unable to save the man.

The Policia Local attended the scene and an investigation will be carried out.

No further details about the victim have so far been disclosed.

