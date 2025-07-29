29 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 Jul, 2025 @ 10:37
··
1 min read

British tourist found dead in Mallorca hotel swimming pool

by
British tourist found dead in Mallorca hotel swimming pool

A BRITISH tourist was found dead in a Mallorca hotel swimming pool on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the hotel in s’Illot in the Manacor area of the island at around 8.30am.

Staff at the unnamed premises discovered the body of the 52-year-old man floating face down in the pool.

READ MORE:

SAMU CREW

They pulled him out and performed emergency procedures until paramedics arrived.

He appeared to have suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest.

The SAMU ambulance crew continued with resuscitation manoeuvres but were unable to save the man.

The Policia Local attended the scene and an investigation will be carried out.

No further details about the victim have so far been disclosed.

Click here to read more Mallorca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donald Trump with Ursula Von der Leyen
Previous Story

Trump’s last minute trade deal with EU: New agreement will ‘halve tariff’s on key goods’

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop