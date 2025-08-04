Tunes of the Summer 2025 – what the Olive Press team is listening to

WHETHER we’re reporting from the beach, stuck in the office or cruising the coast with the windows down, summer isn’t summer without a great soundtrack. From breezy break-up anthems to synth-pop bangers, this is what The Olive Press team has on repeat during the long, hot days of 2025.

Dilip, News Editor

When Dilip had been living in Spain for six years, a new Spanish group, which blended the Britpop sound with Spanish folk and poetic lyricism hit the big time.

This was Amaral, made up of singer Eva Amaral and guitarist Juan Aguirre. Although they had been around a few years, it was their third album that catapulted them from the indie scene into the mainstream.

READ MORE: ON THIS DAY IN SPAIN: Flamenco legend Antonio Gades died

Estrella de mar, crystallised their British indie and rock influences with their Spanish melodies. They travelled to London and teamed up with producer Cameron Jenkins and various Brit session musicians to capture the authentic Britpop sound – but in their own unique way.

Dilip has been a fan ever since, with his top two picks still on his personal playlist:

Sin ti no soy nada (2002) is an intimate ballad about emotional dependency and longing. It’s lyrics are full of raw vulnerability and the instrumentation is stripped back to give it that Britpop sound. It is one of Amaral’s signature songs and remains a classic of Spanish pop.

Como hablar (1998) is full of melancholic themes but remains exceptionally melodic – a great strength of Amaral’s songwriting. It explores the pain of losing connection with a loved one and unspoken feelings. Its bittersweet quality and poetic lyrics are timeless, and have made it a personal favourite and enduring radio hit.

Samantha, Reporter

Golden Wolf – Dope Lemon

Floaty and feel-good, this Aussie anthem is made for lazy sundrenched days by the beach or sundowners on a rooftop terrace at golden hour. Its mellow guitar licks and dreamy vocals make Golden Wolf ooze with chilled confidence. “Hopeful, optimistic and full of golden lyrics,” says Sam – and honestly, what more could you want from a summer soundtrack?

Gone – HAIM

The Haim sisters are back – and they’re not holding back. Gone is the standout from their new break-up album I Quit – a defiant, hair-tossing anthem for anyone who’s ever screamed into a pillow over an ex. With clever nods to George Michael’s Freedom!, it’s a song made for driving fast with the windows down. Whether it’s a betrayal, a heartbreak or a divorce lawyer dropping by uninvited – this one’s your emotional detox.

Cover of Haim’s new album, ‘I Quit’.

Walt, Digital Editor

Lady Luck – Mr Little Jeans

With shimmering synths and a pulsating rhythm, Lady Luck is Walt’s go-to track for hazy summer nights under the bright Spanish stars. It is a pure serotonin rush, and as far as Walt is concerned, the soundtrack to youthful freedom, last-minute plans and fleeting moments you wish would last forever.

Go Outside – Cults

An indie-pop gem that sounds like bottled nostalgia. Go Outside brings major “I want to run away” energy – perfect for anyone stuck behind a desk, dreaming of salty air and cold drinks. “It’s for car journeys, window gazing and those days you just need to feel the breeze,” says Walt.

Keith, Design

Damn Sure – Mr Rhodes

Keith might usually lean toward DMX and old-school hip hop, but even he’s softened up a bit this summer. Damn Sure still carries hip hop weight, but with a groovy, laid-back twist that suits the sweltering July sun. “It’s got the rhythm to keep me going through this heaaaat,” he says – and who are we to argue?

Sam, Sales

One Kiss – Dua Lipa & Calvin Harris

It may have dropped back in 2018, but One Kiss remains a certified summer banger – and Sam’s not letting it go anytime soon. With its hypnotic bassline, euphoric drop and iconic Dua Lipa cool, it’s a pool party essential. “Seven years old and still bangs,” says Sam. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Zoe, Trainee Reporter

Hozier’s Who We Are, from 2023 album Unreal Unearth, has haunting vocal runs towards the end that evoke all kinds of emotions as the singer contemplates the meaning of life. A standout song by the Irish star.

Tu Vas Sin (fav), by Rels B – from the Mallorcan artist’s recently released album afroLOVA ‘25, this song about ardently being obsessed with your lover is a sure confidence booster and guaranteed to put a spring in your step. On repeat, daily (hasta que la mate – until I get sick of it, eventually).

Mallorcan artist Rels B.

On My Way, The Proclaimers – my happy-go-lucky song. After a rough day in the office (sorry team!) this one always gets me back up on my feet and dancing.

READ MORE: Hot reads for a roasting summer

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.