4 Aug, 2025
4 Aug, 2025 @ 14:44
Two young Irish tourists left with serious facial injuries after horrifying robbery on Spain’s Costa del Sol

NERJA

TWO young Irish tourists have been left in hospital with serious facial injuries after falling victim to a violent robbery on the Costa del Sol.

The pair were walking through Nerja – a popular town east of Malaga – in the early hours of Friday morning after a boozy night out when they were ambushed by four young knife-wielding locals.

The gang threatened the pair with blades before repeatedly punching and kicking them, leaving blood splattered over a nearby wall.

The youths then ran off in a hurry, taking cash and the victims’ mobile phones with them.

Local residents alerted the Guardia Civil after hearing screams from the street.

Police have now launched an investigation into the attack.

Officers are understood to have identified the assailants, although it is not clear if any arrests have been made.

Both victims were taken to hospital in Nerja where they were treated for serious facial injuries.

According to reports, both tourists suffered several fractures to bones in their face, having been unable to defend themselves effectively because they were drunk.

