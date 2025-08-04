Low-cost airline Wizz Air launches FIVE new routes to Spain from UK

BUDGET airline Wizz Air has launched five new routes connecting Spain with the UK.

From 29 March 2026, the airline will operate routes from London Luton Airport to Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, Sevilla and Bilbao, offering UK holidaymakers cheap flights to some of Spain’s most popular destinations.

Flights to Barcelona will run ten times a week, while Madrid will receive daily flights.

Flights to Bilbao and Valencia will run five times weekly, while Sevilla will operate four times per week.

The new routes have been launched to coincide with next year’s busy Easter holiday period.

All routes will be operated by the airline’s new A321neo aircraft.

Yvonne Moynihan, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are excited to announce not one, but five new Spanish routes from our base at London Luton Airport.

“While some airlines stick to siestas, we’re bringing serious competition with our signature low fares and high-efficiency model.

The budget airline’s new routes will begin ahead of next year’s Easter period. Credit: Cordon Press

“We are proud to do things the WIZZ way – always customer-first, making travel accessible and affordable to all with unbeatable value, flying brand new aircraft.

“We’re not just adding new routes – we’re here to shake up the status quo with more choice and flexibility, providing more opportunities to create unforgettable travel experiences.”

The airline will help to help themselves to a hefty slice of the UK-Spain travel market.

Last year, over 23 million people flew from the UK to Spain, with around 85% using three main airlines: Ryanair, easyJet and Jet2.

Currently, WizzAir offers a route from London Luton to Palma de Mallorca.

Jonathan Rayner, chief commercial officer at London Luton Airport, said: “We are delighted to have secured these exciting new Wizz Air routes at London Luton Airport, providing our passengers with even greater choice and new opportunities to enjoy the delights of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia – five must-see Spanish cities.”

