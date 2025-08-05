Where the tourists really go: the surprising Spanish hidden gems loved by Brits, Germans, and beyond

FORGET Benidorm or Barcelona – a new interactive map by RTVE reveals that some of Spain’s tiniest towns and most unexpected spots are seeing a bizarrely high number of international visitors.

From a remote mountain hamlet packed with French hikers to an Andalusian marble village full of Brits, here are the hidden corners of Spain with oddly loyal fanbases from around the world.

The Brits in Lubrín, Almería

Population: 1,453 | Tourists: 1,667 | British: 1,077 (64.6%)

Image: Ayuntamiento de Lubrin

Nestled in the rugged folds of the Sierra Los Filabres, Lubrín isn’t your usual British tourist haunt. There’s no beach in sight, no pub named The Queen’s Arms, but that hasn’t stopped more than 1,000 Brits from visiting this sleepy village. The town is a quiet rural escape, where narrow Andalusian streets, marble miner statues and tapas from Los Molinos restaurant offer a back-to-basics experience. The August Festival of Lights and the bread-throwing Fiesta del Pan might also help explain the quirky British love affair.

The French in Nueno, Huesca

Population: 570 | Tourists: 1,624 | French: 1,110 (68.3%)

Image: Ayuntamiento de Nueno

At the edge of the Pyrenees mountains, Nueno leans into a steep hillside like a postcard. With a Romanesque church, Mudejar tower, and the dramatic Salto de Roldan nearby, it’s easy to see why it charms nature-loving French travellers. Add in the proximity to the Sierra y Cañones de Guara and Ordesa National Park, and you’ve got a rustic hiking haven that feels like a slice of the French Alps, only Spanish and cheaper.

The Germans in Utrera, Sevilla

Population: 52,279 | Tourists: 15,536 | Germans: 9,542 (61.4%)

Image: Turismo Sevilla

Flamenco, fortress walls, and German tourists: welcome to Utrera. This idyllic Sevillian town with deep historical roots has somehow captured the hearts of thousands of Germans. Maybe it’s the authentic Andalusian charm, the tapas-laden plazas, or the fact that it’s just a train ride from Sevilla without the tourist chaos. Whatever the reason, they’re flocking here in droves.

The Dutch in Ogassa, Girona

Population: 218 | Tourists: 286 | Dutch: 138 (48.3%)

Image: Eudald Rota Serra

Tiny Ogassa is about as far off the beaten path as you can go in Spain. Once a coal-mining hub, this village is surrounded by lush forests, alpine streams and natural springs. This handful of Dutch nature lovers has cracked the code with this destination, enjoying the fresh mountain air, cycling tours and blissful silence. Must be a nice break from the hustle and bustle of Amsterdam!

The Italians in Formentera, Balearic Islands

Population: 11,483 | Tourists: 141,967 | Italians: 66,784 (47%)

Image: Mi Casa Tu Casa Ibiza

Unlike the others on this list, Formentera is no secret. But the scale of Italian enthusiasm is remarkable: nearly half of all tourists here are Italian. Why? Maybe it’s the laid-back beach vibes, the boho energy, the clear turquoise waters that rival Sardinia, or maybe they just really like scooters and Aperol on a sunset terrace. Either way, you’ll hear more “ciao” than “hola” here in August.

The Americans in Rota, Cádiz

Population: 29,960 | Tourists: 33,510 | Americans: 15,553 (46.4%)

Image: Destino Turístico Inteligente

A quiet Andalusian beach town with an outsized number of American visitors, and the reason is partly strategic: Rota is home to a major US Naval base. Many of the Americans are either stationed there or visiting family, but Rota also boasts beautiful beaches, historic architecture, and local charm that makes it worth a detour even for non-military tourists.

You can view the interactive map on RTVE here.

