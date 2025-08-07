7 Aug, 2025
7 Aug, 2025 @ 12:11
Large forest fire in Tarifa now stabilized, officials confirm

OFFICIALS confirm that the fire which has ravaged Tarifa since Tuesday afternoon has now been stabilized.

Over the past few days, 1550 people evacuated the affected area, along with 5000 cars. However, no injuries have been reported.

Local authorities have now approved a return to the area.

During the summer seasons, Tarifa is a particularly popular tourist destination, especially among foreigners. The fire reportedly broke out near a campsite in Torre de la Peña.

Antonio Sanz, the Junta de Andalucía Minister for the Interior, urged people to limit travel to essential journeys only. He says that restoring full access remains a priority, along with maintaining public safety.

