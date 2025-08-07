7 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Aug, 2025 @ 08:00
··
1 min read

Public health officials in Spain’s Catalunya push to ban smoking on beaches

by
Busy beach in Barcelona
By Federico Giampieri / Unsplash

PUBLIC health officials in Catalunya are pushing for a ban on smoking at beaches ahead of an upcoming nationwide tobacco control law.

Currently in its draft stage, the proposed legislation would ban smoking on bar and restaurant terraces, university campuses, schoolyards and in work vehicles.

But the region’s public health secretary, Esteve Fernandez, is leading the charge to go further, arguing: “It should not be expected for a child to think it is normal to smoke on the beach as if it were similar to swimming or playing with a ball.”

Beaches in Barcelona, the Catalan capital, have been smoke-free since a local law was passed in 2022, but enforcement has been lax with no fines issued in its first year of implementation – even when one poll revealed over 70% of beachgoers had spotted cigarette butts on the sand.

Supporters of the proposed ban argue that prohibition is crucial to public health, with Fernandez stressing the need to ‘denormalise’ smoking in public spaces.

READ MORE: Spain’s new anti-smoking law will increase smoke-free areas including bar and restaurant terraces

Shock figures over consequences of smoking in Spain's Balearic Islands
Smoking is currently banned on beaches in Barcelona, although implementation has been lax. Credit: Pixerbay

Banning would also reduce second-hand exposure to tobacco smoke, which is linked to an increase in lung cancer, while used cigarette butts are toxic for the environment, taking a long time to decompose and containing highly polluting chemicals.

Taking a drag is currently banned in a wide range of public spaces under current anti-smoking laws, including healthcare facilities, schools, public transport, indoor hospitality areas, workplaces, sports venues and shops.

Lighting up in healthcare facilities, schools, public transport, indoor hospitality areas, workplaces, sports venues or shops would currently land you in hot water, with fines dished out varying from €30 to €600.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ex-King Juan Carlos pays back €4m to business friends and aristocrats who covered big tax debt in Spain
Previous Story

Ex-King Juan Carlos pays back €4m to business friends and aristocrats who covered big tax debt in Spain

Latest from Catalunya

Go toTop