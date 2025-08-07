Public health officials in Spain’s Catalunya push to ban smoking on beaches

PUBLIC health officials in Catalunya are pushing for a ban on smoking at beaches ahead of an upcoming nationwide tobacco control law.

Currently in its draft stage, the proposed legislation would ban smoking on bar and restaurant terraces, university campuses, schoolyards and in work vehicles.

But the region’s public health secretary, Esteve Fernandez, is leading the charge to go further, arguing: “It should not be expected for a child to think it is normal to smoke on the beach as if it were similar to swimming or playing with a ball.”

Beaches in Barcelona, the Catalan capital, have been smoke-free since a local law was passed in 2022, but enforcement has been lax with no fines issued in its first year of implementation – even when one poll revealed over 70% of beachgoers had spotted cigarette butts on the sand.

Supporters of the proposed ban argue that prohibition is crucial to public health, with Fernandez stressing the need to ‘denormalise’ smoking in public spaces.

READ MORE: Spain’s new anti-smoking law will increase smoke-free areas including bar and restaurant terraces

Smoking is currently banned on beaches in Barcelona, although implementation has been lax. Credit: Pixerbay

Banning would also reduce second-hand exposure to tobacco smoke, which is linked to an increase in lung cancer, while used cigarette butts are toxic for the environment, taking a long time to decompose and containing highly polluting chemicals.

Taking a drag is currently banned in a wide range of public spaces under current anti-smoking laws, including healthcare facilities, schools, public transport, indoor hospitality areas, workplaces, sports venues and shops.

Lighting up in healthcare facilities, schools, public transport, indoor hospitality areas, workplaces, sports venues or shops would currently land you in hot water, with fines dished out varying from €30 to €600.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.