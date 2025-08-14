Cruise ship with over 6,000 Brits docks in historic Spanish city – but not all residents welcome them

THE British-owned cruise ship Arvia has docked in Cadiz today carrying 6,367 passengers as its final stop off before returning to port in Southampton.

The massive vessel arrived at 8am and will depart at 5pm, giving thousands of British holidaymakers nine hours to explore the historic centre, local markets and cultural attractions.

The arrival comes during peak cruise season, with Cadiz cementing its status as one of the key cruise ship destinations in southern Spain.

The ancient city has form for attracting vessels from the UK in particular, which represents one of the most frequent nationalities to visit by cruise ship.

Port authorities and local security services have coordinated the Arvia’s arrival, with officials warning residents to expect increased traffic near the port during morning and midday hours.

The Muelle Alfonso XIII has been specially equipped to handle large vessels like the Arvia.

The passenger influx makes a serious contribution to the local economy, particularly filling the coffers of local restaurants and cafes, as well as retail shops and buses and taxis.

According to Andalucia’s provincial authorities, a cruise ship passenger typically spends around €40 per day at each port, potentially generating over €250,000 for the local economy from today’s visit alone.

Yet the economic benefits come at a cost that many residents say is too high.

Historic landmarks, bustling squares, and famous eateries are often overwhelmed by the sheer number of visitors, transforming the character of neighbourhoods and making daily life difficult for the city’s 100,000 residents.

Local activist group Cadiz Resiste has led fierce opposition to the overwhelming tourist influx, organising major protests throughout 2024 and 2025.

The group claims tourists ‘are stealing our city, our neighbourhoods and businesses, and the very possibility of making a life in Cadiz.’

The most recent demonstration, on June 29, featured slogans such as ‘It’s not tourism, it’s colonialism!’ and ‘One more tourist, one less neighbour!’

The protests highlight the stark reality facing Cadiz, which welcomed more than 300 cruise calls last year, bringing almost 700,000 passengers.

However, as tourism numbers continue to surge with predictions of another record-breaking year in 2025, the tension between economic opportunity and quality of life for residents shows no sign of abating.

