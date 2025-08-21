21 Aug, 2025
21 Aug, 2025
Two women create mayhem at Murcia health centre- assaulting staff and police as well as biting security guard

TWO women are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday after attacking health workers and police officers at a Murcia region health centre.

Violence erupted at around 11pm on Tuesday when the duo went to the Emergency department of the Cieza health facility.

Four people from the centre including two security guards were assaulted.

CIEZA CENTRE

The women in a state of agitation appeared- demanding immediate attention from medics.

When they were told to wait, they lunged at a doctor and nurse and then hit and bit security guards who intervened.

One of the guards received substantial bruising and bite marks according to the Murcia region Union of Health Professionals(SPS).

Four Cieza Policia Local officers appeared along with the Guardia Civil with the women lashing out against them.

They were detained on counts of causing injury and attacking a police officer.

The SPS said it was the third incident at the same emergency centre this month, with two minor assaults suffered by a security guard.

Murcia’s Health Ministry said a complaint had been filed about Tuesday’s incident along with psychological and legal support offered to the centre’s staff.

