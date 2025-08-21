Man faces big fine for selling ‘dangerous breed’ puppies in a Spanish street

A MAN selling puppies out of a cardboard box on an Alicante province road could be fined up to €15,000.

The Policia Local in Elda were tipped off about the man trying to sell the animals without any documentation.

The American Staffordshire Terrier puppies were around two weeks old and also need a special license as they are on Spain’s list of potentially dangerous dogs.

STAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER PUP

Officers intercepted the seller who was told that he was breaking local laws and would be sanctioned.

He faces a fine ranging between €2,404 and €15,025 for the possession and sale without a license of the Staffordshire Terriers.

The puppies were removed from him and handed over into the care of municipal animal welfare officials.

The police then went to the man’s home where they found a dog aged around four years who was the mother of the unspecified number of puppies.

An Elda City Council statement says its municipal ordinance prohibits ‘the breeding and marketing of pets without the corresponding licenses and permits’.

It also bans ‘the sale of pets by individuals to sales establishments or to other individuals without the established requirements’ as well as ‘animals being sold on the street’.

