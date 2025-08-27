HAVE YOU SEEN? Search is on for British expat who vanished from Marbella over a week ago

A BRITISH man has been missing in Marbella for 11 days, with no trace of his whereabouts.

Andrew J. W., 66, was last seen in the city on August 15. His photo was shared on social media yesterday to appeal for information.

He is described as 1.70 metres tall (5 foot 7), of normal build, with black hair and a greying beard. Also, he drives a black Volkswagen Golf.

The search is still active, and SOS Desaparecidos has shared his photo and description in the hope someone will come forward with information.

Anyone who may have seen him is urged to call 868 286 726, email info@desaparecidos.es, or contact the emergency services on 112.

People can also reach the Policia Nacional (091) or the Guardia Civil (062).

The association says that even the smallest piece of information could be vital.

