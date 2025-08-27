27 Aug, 2025
27 Aug, 2025 @ 11:30
HAVE YOU SEEN? Search is on for British expat who vanished from Marbella over a week ago

A BRITISH man has been missing in Marbella for 11 days, with no trace of his whereabouts.

Andrew J. W., 66, was last seen in the city on August 15. His photo was shared on social media yesterday to appeal for information.

He is described as 1.70 metres tall (5 foot 7), of normal build, with black hair and a greying beard. Also, he drives a black Volkswagen Golf.

The search is still active, and SOS Desaparecidos has shared his photo and description in the hope someone will come forward with information.

Anyone who may have seen him is urged to call 868 286 726, email info@desaparecidos.es, or contact the emergency services on 112

People can also reach the Policia Nacional (091) or the Guardia Civil (062).

The association says that even the smallest piece of information could be vital.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Adam Husicka

Adam is a first-class graduate from the University of Sheffield, having done a year abroad in Madrid. Fluent in four languages, he grew up in the Czech Republic before moving to the UK at a young age. He is particularly passionate about video and TV journalism, having founded and produced his own university TV programme and completed a documentary final project on location in Madrid. Adam has worked across multiple platforms, including magazine journalism, investigative reporting, radio, print, and digital media.

