A CASH machine in a small town in the south east of Spain stunned passers-by when it began spitting out bank notes late on Wednesday night.

The bizarre malfunction saw a shower of €10, €20 and €50 notes scatter across the pavement in Torre Pacheco, Murcia – despite the fact that no one was using the ATM at the time.

Fortunately for the bank in question, the first person to come across the unexpected bonanza was a very honest neighbour in a town that has been rocked by violent anti-immigration riots in recent weeks.

This Good Samaritan immediately called the Policia Local and in the meantime started gathering up the billowing notes.

Officers rushed to the bank and, together they managed to collect every single note. Not a euro was lost.

In total, €2,000 was recovered, and by Thursday morning bank staff confirmed it belonged to a client who had deposited the sum just minutes earlier.

