RoboCop of the sea launched to patrol Menorca´s coastline

THE Balearic Government has rolled out a new secret weapon to keep its shores in check – a James Bond-style spy robot that can dive 300 metres beneath the waves.

Unveiled in Fornells, Menorca, the underwater gizmo – a CHASING M2 PRO ROV – is kitted out with high-def cameras and military-style sonar, beaming back live footage as it hunts out dodgy boaters, illegal moorings and damage to protected seagrass.

Dubbed the ‘RoboCop of the sea’, the machine joins a growing coastal army that already boasts 22 patrol boats, a drone, and inspectors with the power to slap fines on rule-breakers.

And it seems they’ve got plenty to do – since June, officials have logged 82 breaches of nautical law across the Balearics, from expired paperwork to rogue charters.

Politicians hailed the new tech as a ‘game-changer’ for protecting marine life. But locals reckon it’ll also put the frighteners on careless skippers who treat the Med like their personal playground.

