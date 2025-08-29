Estepona set to expand beach cove much loved by tourists and expats with new ‘green leisure space and more parking’

THE council of Estepona has begun the process of reclaiming land next to the popular El Cristo beach, with the goal of turning it into a new public facility.

The 30,000 square metre plot, known locally as the reclaimed esplanade, was sold by the town hall in 1999.

Now, officials say they want to bring it back under municipal control to create a space for leisure and community use.

In a statement, the council said it intends to design “a recreational and leisure area, with green spaces and a parking zone” on the site.

The exact project will be defined in a later phase with input from residents.

The plan is part of Estepona’s wider strategy to promote sustainable urban growth and improve quality of life by making more of its coastline accessible.

“This initiative continues the development of a model city that values the coastal strip and favours its integration into the urban fabric, reinforcing revitalisation and the social and economic impact that this entails for the municipality,” the council said.

City officials pointed to previous examples of similar projects. One was the Mirador del Carmen, a cultural landmark built on land recovered by the council near the port.

That project also led to the creation of a pedestrianised waterfront promenade described as one of the best in Spain.

Another major development has been the near-completion of a 20-kilometre network of coastal pathways, which allow pedestrians to walk the length of Estepona’s shoreline.

By regaining the land at El Cristo beach, the council says it aims to continue this transformation of the town’s seafront, creating a new public attraction at one of Estepona’s most popular beaches.

