Tommy Robinson avoids charge over alleged St Pancras assault – hours before far-right activist fled to Spain

TOMMY Robinson will not face charges over assault allegations that led the British far-right extremist to flee the UK for the Spanish island of Tenerife, as exclusively revealed by the Olive Press.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested by officers from British Transport Police at Luton Airport on August 4 after being filmed near an unconscious man at London’s St Pancras train station.

However, the alleged victim, 64, refused to provide a statement to officers from British Transport Police (BTP) who spearheaded the case.

In a statement, BTP said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station on July 28, detectives from BTP quickly launched a full and thorough investigation, which involved a 42-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of GBH [Gross Bodily Harm] at Luton Airport on August 4.

“Officers worked at pace to gather evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, however the victim did not wish to provide a statement to the investigation.

“We presented the prosecution file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) – who are responsible for considering the evidence available and deciding whether it meets the legal threshold to charge someone with an offence.

“Following a review of the available evidence, the CPS concluded that there was not a realistic prospect of conviction and therefore there would be no criminal charges in this case.”

Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been described as Britain’s ‘best-known far-right extremist’ – and was recently released from prison after serving a sentence for contempt of court. Credit: Cordon Press

The CPS said: “We received a file of evidence from British Transport Police in relation to an allegation of assault at St Pancras Railway station on July 28.

“Following a careful review of the evidence provided, we have concluded that our legal test for prosecution has not been met. We have informed all parties involved of the decision.”

In a video posted on social media following the announcement he would not be charged, Robinson, 42, said: “I’m not going to apologise for defending myself.

“You come up to me, you threaten me, you try to assault me. You’re going to end up asleep on the floor. I’m not going to apologise for that.”

A video posted on social media at the time of the altercation showed Robinson pacing near a man who was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

When a passer-by attempts to help the unconscious man, Robinson shouts ‘He’s come at me, bruv’ before leaving the scene.

According to The Guardian, CCTV footage of the incident showed the man following Robinson for at least 20 seconds before a single punch was thrown, leaving the victim – as described by police – motionless on the floor.

It is understood that Robinson was backing away when the punch was thrown.

On July 30, the Olive Press exclusively revealed that the former leader of the English Defence League (EDL) had fled to Tenerife after police launched an investigation into the incident.

Video footage filmed by a fellow passenger showed the far-right provocateur having his passport examined before boarding an early-morning flight from London Stansted destined for the Canary Islands.

A separate clip captured Robinson disembarking the Ryanair aircraft on the sunny Spanish island.

Robinson is believed to have spent some time in the Canary Islands before moving to Portugal where he then boarded a flight back to the UK.

While some of Robinson’s far-right allies claimed the trip was a pre-booked holiday, it is understood the convicted criminal – who was recently released from HMP Woodhill in the UK after an 18-month sentence for contempt of court was reduced – brought his flight forward by 24 hours after police launched an investigation.

According to the far-right monitoring group Hope Not Hate, Robinson is the ‘best-known far-right extremist in Britain’.

