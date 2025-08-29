A LEVEL-1 emergency has been declared in Almeria after a forest fire broke out overnight at Paraje de las Cubillas in Lubrin.

This means the blaze is being tackled with Andalucia’s own resources but requires protective measures such as evacuations to safeguard people and property.

Residents in two hamlets of nearby Bedar have already been relocated as a precaution, with at least five people moved from Los Albaricos and Fuente de los Albaricos.

Infoca, Andalucia’s forest-fire agency, said around 150 personnel are on the ground with multiple fire engines and aircraft attacking the flanks at first light.

The latest information is that four helicopters and six aeroplanes are battling the flames, with local residents in the seaside resort of Mojacar telling the Olive Press that ‘specialised planes have been flying over to scoop up water from the sea all morning.’

“It was first reported last night and I thought they had it under control, but it must have flared up again in the early hours,” Currencies Direct boss Peter Loveday said.

“If the wind picks up again, it could become a huge fire.”

As of the most recent information, around 17 square kilometres have been incinerated, with the blaze showing no signs of coming under control.

Smoke has been visible across the southern coast, including Vera, Antas and Mojacar.

Winds have been a factor complicating the response, with northeasterlies around 30 km/h and gusts reported near 50 km/h at times.

Local officials said a fault on a power line is being examined as a possible cause, though the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities urged anyone in the area to follow instructions from the Andalucia Emergencies Agency and avoid driving close to operations.

