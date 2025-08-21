Warning for vapers in Spain as councils start to enforce €2,000 beach fine

AS thousands of British tourists flock to the Spanish coastline during the summer season, travelers are warned that national restrictions regarding electronic cigarettes, or vapes, can result in fines totalling thousands of euros.

Despite the fact that national law allows vaping in outdoor spaces, several local councils have expanded ‘smoke-free’ coastline regulations to include electronic cigarettes devices. In a few places, failing to comply can result in fines up to €2,000.

Such restrictions are not enforced by the law, rather by the local councils. Many unknowing tourists assume that because vaping is legal in the country of Spain, it is permitted everywhere – but that is not the case.

In 2022, Barcelona implemented a ‘smoke-free’ beach policy, penalizing noncompliance with a fine. Similarly, several popular Balearic Islands have smoke-free beaches, including Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca.

Penalties vary greatly, as violations can result in a small fine of €30 and others, in few cases, can result in the temporary removal of the vape or expulsion from the beach.

In Spain, an anti-smoking law is up for deliberation. This law would ban smoking on bar and restaurant terraces and other outdoor public spaces, including sports facilities, educational centers and university campuses.

If the anti-smoking law is passed, Spain would join Sweden as the only European countries to completely ban smoking on terraces.

