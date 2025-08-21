Man with cerebral palsy dies in illegal care home for dependent people on Costa Blanca

A 34-year-old man with cerebral palsy has died in an illegal care home in Elche that catered for special needs and disabled patients.

The police have closed down the premises which operated without a license or adequate health and hygienic standards.

Patients were charged between €30 and €45 per day by a married couple- of undisclosed nationality- who had rented the family-sized property.

BEDROOM STATE(Elche Aytm image)

The owner was not aware that his home was being used for a clandestine business.

An investigation into what caused the man’s death has been launched with police discovering several people living in the house.

Besides special needs patients, there were residents with autism and Down syndrome.

An inspection confirmed the property did not meet the minimum conditions to house dependent people.

Inspectors found organic remains and smells of urine and excrement, beds and mattresses in a precarious state, widespread dirt and the absence of adequate ventilation.

In the common areas, such as the kitchen, dining room and bathrooms, spoiled food, unmaintained appliances and a serious risk of cross-contamination were detected.

Inspectors noted a large number of dogs and cats, without documentation or health control, in various rooms.

The couple aged 58 and 48, admitted they lacked any municipal license or authorisation for the business.

They did not have civil liability insurance or the necessary professional qualifications and had been running similar businesses since 2016.

The police closed down the home and rehoused the patients as well as notifying their families who said they were unaware of the state of the property.

A report has been sent to the Labour inspectorate, the Ministry of Health, and Elche City council.

Social services are coordinating assessments and providing help to the former patients and their relatives.

