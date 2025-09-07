7 Sep, 2025
5 bedroom Villa for sale in La Cala de Mijas with pool garage – € 2,295,000

Unique opportunity to purchase a villa within walking distance to all amenities, beach and golf. Partial sea and golf views. Distributed over 2 levels as follows: Entrance level with a spacious living area, open plan kitchen, 2 on suite bedrooms and 1 toilet. Downstairs you find a second living area with natural light. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One of these bedrooms has its own independent access, living area, kitchen and bathroom. There is also a laundry room on the lower level. Key features of this property: Ideal because you have all the main living area on the entrance level, no need… See full property details

Villa

La Cala de Mijas, Málaga

  5 beds

  5 baths

€ 2,295,000

