7 Sep, 2025
Marbella goes green: Four new air monitors set up in Low Emission Zone

by

MARBELLA is taking a big step towards cleaner air.

The town hall has installed four state-of-the-art environmental monitors in the historic Old Town to track pollution levels as part of its Low Emission Zone (LEZ) project. The move comes ahead of a full rollout, which will eventually regulate traffic to create a less polluted, more breathable city centre.

Currently, the LEZ is informational only, meaning no drivers are being hit with fines – it’s all about gathering data. Once the sensors are up and running, officials will have real-time readings on pollutants like particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulphur dioxide.

Councillor Felix Romero said the monitors are ‘not just a technical step, but a gesture of commitment to citizens, who will benefit from a cleaner and more liveable urban environment’.

The monitors have been installed at key intersections, including Salvador Rueda with Avenida del Mercado, Salvador Rueda with Juan Alameda, Avenida Ramon y Cajal with Felix Rodríguez de la Fuente, and the start of Calle Peral.

Over the next three months, they will collect continuous data, spot pollution spikes, and help produce a final report with recommendations for managing Marbella’s air quality.

The LEZ will eventually be backed by a formal municipal ordinance, expected to come into force either at the end of 2025 or mid-2026, following technical studies and legal preparation.

In the meantime, the council has also upgraded signage across the Old Town, with new plates in streets including Benalmadena, Juan de la Rosa, Huerta Chica, San Francisco, Postigo, Atarazanas, and around the San Pedro LEZ.

The aim is to make it clear to drivers which areas are part of the low-emission zone and keep the push for a greener Marbella on track.

