7 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Sep, 2025 @ 11:23
····
1 min read

EMPTY NURSERIES: More than 6,500 free places going in Malaga’s state-run childcare centres

by
Adobe Stock

MALAGA’S nurseries have kicked off the new school year with a problem no parent expected – thousands of empty places.

Despite a slight rise in births, more than 6,500 state-funded nursery spots are sitting vacant across the province. Out of 23,465 available seats for the crucial 0–3 age group, only around 17,000 tots are enrolled.

It’s not a one-off either – the vacancies are growing. Last year, 6,382 places were left empty, while the year before saw 6,023 go unfilled.

Education chiefs admit the figures look worrying, but say more families tend to enrol their little ones as the year goes on. They expect around 20,000 children to be in nursery by the end of term.

Still, the numbers highlight a strange mismatch: while Andalucia actually boasts one of Europe’s highest nursery enrolment rates (58.6%), Malaga nurseries are struggling to fill classrooms.

There is one silver lining for parents – this year, nursery is completely free for two-year-olds in both public centres and private schools partnered with the Junta. The government has pumped €40 million into the scheme, part of a €400 million package aimed at helping families juggle work and childcare.

Over the next few years, officials promise to expand free childcare to cover babies from birth onwards, though campaigners want it rolled out much sooner than the six-year timeline currently planned.

For now, nurseries run from 7.30am to 5pm year-round (except August), offering families up to eight hours of care per day – and much-needed support for working parents.

So while thousands of spaces are going begging, the Junta insists free and flexible childcare will eventually tempt more families to sign up.

Click here to read more Education News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

From fees to curricula to credentials: Your complete guide to choosing the right international school on the Costa del Sol

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop