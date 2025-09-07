From fees to curricula to credentials: Your complete guide to choosing the right international school on the Costa del Sol

FOR many expat families, one of the biggest questions after moving to southern Spain is where their children will go to school.

With dozens of international schools across the country, the choice can feel daunting. Parents must weigh up British qualifications, the Spanish system, or, in some cases, the International Baccalaureate. Fees vary widely, curricula differ, and every school has its own personality.

Each system offers distinct advantages. The British route, with GCSEs and A-levels, is internationally recognised and remains the gold standard for students planning to attend universities in the UK or beyond.

The IB, by contrast, is broader and more universal, requiring students to study subjects across sciences, arts, and maths – perfect for ‘all-rounders’, though demanding for those who prefer to specialise.

The Spanish curriculum, meanwhile, may suit families who see their children staying in Spain long term, as it prepares them directly for Spanish universities through ESO and Bachillerato.

Many international schools along the Costa del Sol reflect this diversity, often combining different routes under one roof.

For instance, Laude San Pedro International offers both British and Spanish pathways, allowing students to switch tracks from Year 8 if they wish to pursue ESO and Bachillerato.

(image: Laude San Pedro International College)

Annual fees here range from €11,178 in the early years to €24,690 in sixth form for the British track, while the Spanish system is slightly lower at €9,858 in ESO to €12,710 in Bachillerato.

Joseph Short, Head of Secondary at Laude, says this flexibility is one of the school’s biggest strengths: “We follow the British curriculum from early years through to sixth form, preparing students for GCSEs and A-levels, the gold standard for university entry.

“But from Year 8 onwards, pupils can also switch to our Spanish pathway, with ESO and Bachillerato, allowing them to access Spanish universities. There’s support in place for them in all of the pathways.”

He also highlights the school’s ‘Future Pathways’ programme, which helps teenagers with UCAS applications, personal statements, and university options abroad.

Other schools lean more firmly towards one model. Benalmadena International College, for example, follows the British system exclusively, taking pupils from nursery through to sixth form. It also offers BTECs, giving older students a more practical option alongside traditional A-levels.

(image: Benalmadena International College)

Aloha College Marbella, by contrast, blends the British route with the International Baccalaureate in its upper school – providing students with the choice between depth and breadth in their final years. According to the Good Schools Guide, past fees have ranged from €7,075 to €17,180 per year depending on the year group, though the school now asks parents to request full details directly.

(image: Aloha College)

As Short puts it: “A-levels are about depth of knowledge; the IB is about breadth. A-levels are better for many of the students that we have come through, because they can be specific. On the other hand if you’ve got an all-rounder, someone who’s good at everything, IB gives you more kudos; it’s a full package.”

For families, this variety can be both a blessing and a challenge. One long-term expat mother in Malaga province, who has guided three children through a mix of Spanish and international schools, says the right choice often depends on timing.

“To begin with, we chose the Spanish system because our kids were born here. We wanted them to integrate and not live in a bubble,” she explained.

“As they got closer to university, we left the choice to them. My eldest son preferred A-levels because he was very focused on certain subjects.

“With the Spanish system, you sort of have to choose between a scientific bachillerato, an artistic bachillerato, or humanities, and you can’t really mix them. That’s why the IB appealed to my second son, where he could choose whatever subjects he wanted to do, aside from the core subjects.”

While she values the private options, she remains an advocate of the state system too:

“I would really encourage kids to go into a Spanish school, public or private. Even if you want your children to end up studying in English, you could do primary in Spanish and then switch to an international secondary. Having a good base in Spanish is a huge advantage if you’re raising your kids here.”

Ultimately, the decision comes down to priorities. Do you want the broad, global focus of the IB? The rigorous specialisation of A-levels? Or the rootedness of the Spanish system? Schools like Laude, Benalmadena, and Aloha show the spectrum of what’s available – but they are just examples of a much wider picture.

What matters most is not the label on the curriculum, but whether children feel supported, challenged, and equipped for the future. On the Costa del Sol, expat families have more options than ever to make sure they do.

