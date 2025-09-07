7 Sep, 2025
7 Sep, 2025 @ 10:15
West Nile Virus fear as infected mosquitoes found in three Andalucian towns

SPAIN is on high alert after new cases of West Nile virus were detected in swarms of mosquitoes buzzing around Andalucia.

Health chiefs confirmed the bloodsuckers carrying the potentially deadly disease were trapped in El Castillo de las Guardas and Villamanrique de la Condesa (Seville), as well as Moguer (Huelva).

The infected mozzies were caught more than 1.5 kilometres from homes – but that hasn’t stopped alarm bells ringing, with all three municipalities now slapped with a ‘high risk’ warning.

Four other hotspots remain under special watch: Huelva city (until October 2), El Pedroso in Sevilla (until September 26), plus the Almeria towns of Pulpi (until September 24) and Mojacar (until September 10).

So far, no human cases have been confirmed despite 274 people being tested.

READ MORE: Warning as Spain dramatically misses WHO health target to reduce salt consumption by 2025

But experts are taking no chances. Across Andalucia, 191 traps are in place, with worrying mosquito densities detected in Sevilla’s La Puebla del Rio, Isla Mayor and Palomares del Rio, as well as in Barbate (Cadiz) and even Malaga city.

The Junta de Andalucia rolled out a toughened anti-virus action plan this year, ranking every town by risk level. Right now, 108 municipalities across the region are classed as high risk.

Residents are being urged to slap on insect repellent, avoid going outdoors at dawn and dusk, drain any standing water and keep pools properly maintained.

Inspectors have already carried out more than 2,000 checks across 773 municipalities as part of the crackdown.

