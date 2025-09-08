Basketball coach faces jail over Easter tournament scam in Mallorca

A BASKETBALL coach in Palma is facing three years behind bars after allegedly pocketing nearly €8,000 from a bogus Easter tournament that never took place.

Prosecutors claim the 44-year-old Spaniard tricked his own club in 2024, offering to organise a Semana Santa competition – then cashing in two invoices worth €3,795 each. But instead of setting up matches, he allegedly vanished with the money.

The long-serving coach, who worked at one of the city’s historic clubs, is accused of never contacting rival teams or booking venues. When officials grew suspicious, he failed to explain himself and the tournament was scrapped.

Club bosses confronted him in April last year, giving him a chance to return the cash. But he refused – and even ignored a formal legal notice sent the following month.

Now, after 18 months, the case will finally reach court in Palma’s criminal chambers, where the trainer faces charges of fraud and a possible prison term.

