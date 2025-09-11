11 Sep, 2025
11 Sep, 2025 @ 17:56
Marbella police step up final checks ahead of high-stakes Davis Cup tie this weekend – but will Carlos Alcaraz make it?

MARBELLA is braced for a weekend of high drama as local police carried out a full security and logistics inspection ahead of the much-anticipated Davis Cup tie between Spain and Denmark.

The tournament, set for September 13–14 at Club Tenis Puente Romano, will shockingly not feature Spanish superstar – and new US Open champion – Carlos Alcaraz after he withdrew at the last minute.

This morning’s visit by Policia Local included a walk-through of entrances, crowd control points and coordination with organisers, with assurances that everything is being done ‘to guarantee a safe and well-coordinated environment for all attendees, athletes and staff.’

The tie is part of the second round qualifiers of the 2025 Davis Cup.

Spain will host Denmark on clay courts. While marquee names such as Carlos Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich have withdrawn – Alcaraz citing fatigue after winning his second US Open – the Spanish team still boasts strong competitors: Jaume Munar, Pedro Martínez, Roberto Carballés and Pablo Carreño, with David Ferrer as captain.

The event promises two intense singles matches on Saturday from 12.30pm, followed by the doubles and reverse singles on Sunday from 11.30am.

Though Alcaraz’s absence is a blow, expectations remain high. Denmark, led by world No. 8 Holger Rune, is a formidable opponent.

The home crowd in Marbella is eager to see Spain secure a place in the Davis Cup Final 8 in Bologna this November.

