SPAIN is bracing for a weekend of weather extremes, with sweltering heat returning to Andalucia just as storms lash Catalonia and the northeast.

AEMET has activated a yellow alert for Huelva on Thursday, September 12, where maximum temperatures are set to hit 36C.

The heat will spread across the south, with Seville and Cordoba tipped to reach 37–38C by Sunday, while coastal hotspots in the Costa del Sol and Costa de la Luz will climb well into the 30s.

But in Catalunya, forecasters are warning of an orange alert for severe thunderstorms and downpours on Saturday.

Popular destinations such as Barcelona and the Costa Brava could see up to 60mm of rain in a matter of hours, raising risks of flooding.

According to Mario Picazo of El Tiempo: “High pressure in the Atlantic will stabilise much of Spain, but fronts clipping the north and moisture from the Mediterranean will trigger storms in the northeast, while the south heats up to full summer values.”

By the weekend, Murcia is forecast to touch 35C, with the Guadalquivir valley pushing towards 38C, while Catalonia and Valencia face heavy showers and unsettled conditions.

