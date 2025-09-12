A smashing health service: Marbella’s Quirónsalud is on hand at this weekend’s exciting Davis Cup tennis clash

IT is one of Spain’s leading health companies.

So it is no surprise that QuirónSalud will once again take care of the health of the best rackets in the world at the Davis Cup clash in Marbella this weekend.

The company is on hand as the Official Provider of Medical Services for the Spain v Denmark qualifier for a quarter final spot to be held at Puente Romano hotel on September 13 and 14.

Jaime Munar, Roberto Carballés, Pablo Carreño and Pedro Martínez Portero will form the Spanish national team, while Denmark will feature world No 8 Holger Rune.

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers will not be competing in Marbella, as Alcaraz is taking some time off following his victory in the US Open.

It is an exciting return of the national team to a Davis Cup qualifier in Marbella after three years without stepping on their favourite surface.

On Saturday, September 13, the first two individual matches will be played and on Sunday, September 14, it will be the turn of the doubles match, followed by the last two individual matches.

Throughout the qualifier, a team of professionals led by Dr. Ángel Ruiz Cotorro, director of Clínica Tenis Teknon, will be responsible for offering the best care.

He will be coordinating with the medical services of the competition before any health care that both tennis players and any member of the organisation or audience may need.

In addition, the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital will be a reference centre for any diagnostic test and health care necessary for the detection of possible injuries.

It means Quirónsalud is consolidating its commitment to the health of tennis that has been developing in recent years.

The company is currently responsible for the medical services of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) and of the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Over recent years the firm has covered most of the tennis tournaments held in the country, such as the last four editions of the Davis Cup finals and the last two of the Billie Jean King Cup, the Women’s Tennis World Cup.

This includes the Mutua Madrid Open, the Banc Open Sabadell Conde de Godó Trophy; the ATP 250 Gijón Open or the ATP Challenger Tour of Girona, El Espinar, Gijón, Sevilla and the Malaga Open, among others.

The company is committed to the health of sport

Likewise, the group collaborates in multiple events and many other sports as they identify with its ethos linked to discipline, spirit and a sense of continuous improvement.

Other sports include the MotoGP World Championship, the Association of Basketball Clubs (acb) and the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation (RFEV), in addition to collaborating with various football, basketball, padel and rugby clubs.

For more information, please visit www.quironsalud.com/marbella or call

+34 952 774 200

