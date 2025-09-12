Pedro Sanchez attends christening of new Spanish frigate – ‘the first of five’ – as Spain boosts its military credibility

PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez has hailed Spain as an “open, prosperous and industrial nation” while attending the launch of the Spanish Navy’s new frigate *Bonifaz* in Ferrol.

The vessel, officially named by Queen Sofía in a traditional champagne ceremony, is the first of five F-110 class frigates being built by state-owned shipbuilder Navantia.

Sanchez called the new warship a “standard bearer” of Spanish technology and proof of the government’s commitment to European and international security.

He said the Armed Forces were a “key component” of both the EU and NATO, adding: “This frigate will allow them to fulfil their missions with maximum guarantees.”

The Prime Minister also underlined Spain’s industrial momentum. “For the first time in our history we have all the ingredients to make Spain a country with greater industrial capability,” he told the audience.

Defence Minister Margarita Robles, who earlier in the day signed the official launch acceptance at the Ferrol shipyard, described the Bonifaz as “one of the most modern and capable multipurpose frigates in the world.”

(image: Navantia)

She said the F-110 programme was a clear example of Spain’s push to modernise its Armed Forces, while also acting as “an engine of growth and employment for Galicia and for Spain.”

The five-ship series represents an investment of almost €4.9 billion, sustaining 1,300 direct jobs at Navantia, over 2,000 in the supply chain, and nearly 5,700 jobs in total across the defence industry.

Robles said the project demonstrated that Spanish defence manufacturing was “synonymous with technology, research, development and high-level skills.”

Around 5,000 people attended the ceremony, including Navantia workers and their families.

The launch was accompanied by the Spanish national anthem, a blessing from the Navy chaplain, and Albariño wine broken across the bow.

Senior officials present included Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz, the President of Galicia Alfonso Rueda, and senior admirals.

Named after Ramon Bonifaz, the first Admiral of Castile, the frigate was launched one month ahead of schedule and is more than 70% complete.

Delivery to the Navy is set for 2028, with three further ships already under construction in Ferrol.

The F-110s will form the backbone of the Spanish fleet in the coming decades.

Equipped with anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine systems, the ships feature a pioneering “digital twin” to support training, maintenance and decision-making.

Admiral Antonio Piñeiro, Chief of Staff of the Navy, said the new class marked “a decisive step in innovation and security” and would be the “spearhead of the Armada in the near future.”

