1 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Sep, 2025 @ 13:15
····
1 min read

Princess Leonor of Spain  begins final year of military training at Air Force academy

by
08-01-2025 Cadiz Princess Leonor arriving to embark as midshipmen student of the 3rd year of the naval military school on the Juan Sebastian de Elcano in El Cano in Cadiz. No Spain Â' PPE/Thorton//PICTUREPRESSEUROPE_08580031/Credit:PPE/SIPA/2501090903

SHE’S marched with the Army, sailed the high seas with the Navy, and now Princess Leonor is about to take to the skies as she begins the final stretch of her military training at Spain’s elite Air and Space Academy in San Javier, Murcia.

The 19-year-old future queen, who enters as an ensign and fourth-year cadet, will train alongside 74 fellow students in the hopes of earning her wings and completing her first-ever solo flight.

Leonor’s sky-high challenge begins today, with Defence Minister Margarita Robles personally accompanying the royal recruit to her new base. 

Leonor’s timetable kicks off with a month of intense classroom instruction and around 50 hours on flight simulators before stepping into the cockpit of the Pilatus PC-21, the Swiss-made training jet recently brought in to replace the ageing C-101 fleet.

READ MORE:

In fact, the King himself tested out the PC-21 during a visit back in June — but now it’s his daughter’s turn to climb into the cockpit.

Her training begins with basic simulators, gradually moving to high-tech models offering a 180-degree view and a cockpit identical to the real aircraft.

After completing this stage, she’ll fly the real thing – at first with an instructor, and eventually, possibly alone, in what’s known as ‘la suelta’ –  the student’s first solo flight. 

Leonor won’t just be learning how to fly jets. The curriculum includes drone operations and space studies, as the Academy pushes to modernise its programme in line with new aerospace defence challenges.

And in true cadet fashion, the princess won’t be enjoying palace perks. She’ll share a room with two fellow female cadets, rise at 6.30am with the reveille, and finish her long days by lights-out at 10.30pm. 

The Princess of Asturias is following in the boots of her father, King Felipe VI, who completed the exact same three-year military training programme across the Army, Navy, and Air Force back in the 1980s. She’s set to graduate in July 2026.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool - € 310
Previous Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool – € 310,000

Latest from Celebrity

Go toTop