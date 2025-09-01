2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool – € 310,000

Modern apartment in Jardines de Montesolana, Orihuela Costa. This apartment distributed in two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has a spacious living-dining room with open plan kitchen and direct access to the large garden of 43 m2 with views to the communal areas of the residential with south orientation. It is located in the Jardines de Montesolana development which has a communal swimming pool and garden areas… See full property details

Apartment

Orihuela Costa, Alicante

2 beds 2 baths

€ 310,000

