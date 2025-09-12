Shackleton International School joins prestigious IB World Schools

SHACKLETON International School in Burjassot, Valencia has recently reached a major milestone, officially joining the global network of IB World Schools.

From September 2026, Sixth Form students in Years 12 and 13 will be able to study the renowned International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IB DP).

The school’s leadership sees this as more than an academic achievement. Head of IB Alicia Ocón, supported by the secondary teaching team, led the extensive authorisation process, which involved curriculum designing, teacher training, and engagement with the wider school community.

Their dedication has become the foundation for what promises to be a transformative chapter for students.

The IB Diploma Programme is designed to challenge students intellectually while fostering personal development. Alongside a broad range of subjects, students take part in the Extended Essay, Theory of Knowledge, and Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS) components.

These elements encourage students to explore complex questions, connect learning to real-world issues, and contribute positively to their communities.

What distinguishes the IB is its balance between academic rigour and the cultivation of critical life skills. Graduates leave with a qualification recognised by leading universities worldwide, but also with resilience, curiosity, and an international outlook that equips them for life beyond the classroom.

For Shackleton, the IB complements its philosophy. The school already serves a diverse student body from over 50 nationalities and prioritises wellbeing, inclusion, and a sense of belonging. By implementing the IB Diploma, Shackleton reinforces its commitment to nurturing students who are academically capable, emotionally intelligent, and globally minded.

Beyond academic excellence, the school aims to make the IB experience engaging and inspiring. Students will have opportunities to develop leadership skills, participate in collaborative learning, and take part in community-focused initiatives, ensuring their education extends beyond the classroom and prepares them for a rapidly changing world.

Shackleton now offers a world-class education without leaving Valencia, opening doors to universities and careers worldwide.

The school invites parents and prospective students to visit, meet the team, and discover how the IB Diploma can inspire young people to achieve their full potential.

Contact the Admissions Office to schedule a meeting and discover how their committed teachers inspire children’s love for learning and support their growth.

For more information visit www.shackletonschool.com.

Shackleton International School

Benieu 9, Burjassot, Valencia

info@shackletonschool.com

Tel: 960 450 340

Click here to read more Sponsored News from The Olive Press.