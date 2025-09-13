Messi opens new luxury hotel in Sotogrande which even boasts one of his eight Ballon d’Ors in the lobby

FOOTBALL superstar Lionel Messi has opened a new five-star hotel in Sotogrande, less than an hour from Malaga.

The hotel, called MIM Sotogrande, sits right inside the marina on the eastern edge of Cadiz province, a short drive from Manilva on the Costa del Sol.

Run by the Majestic Hotel Group, it has 45 rooms with wide views across the Mediterranean and the Strait of Gibraltar.

The property takes the place of the old Club Maritimo de Sotogrande and has been completely redesigned by interior designer Luis Bustamante, who gave the spaces a calm, Mediterranean style.

Messi’s touch is everywhere. In the suites, bathrobes are embroidered with his famous number 10, and in the lobby, visitors are greeted by one of the eight Ballon d’Or trophies he has won.

The most exclusive stay is the Suite Leo Messi, which comes with a private terrace and decor inspired by his career.

Prices reflect the luxury. Standard rooms start at around €370 a night for two, with some topping €500. Suites range from €600 to €1,400 depending on the season.

Facilities have been upgraded too. There is a rooftop pool and two new dining spots, including Hincha, the main restaurant, which is overseen by Michelin-starred chef Nandu Jubany, offering seafood, rice dishes and even Messi’s favourite macaroni recipe from his grandmother.

Tribuna, by the pool, is a more relaxed option with sharing plates and cocktails.

MIM Sotogrande is the sixth hotel in the MIM chain, created in 2017 in partnership between Messi and the Majestic Hotel Group.

With locations already in Sitges, Mallorca, Ibiza, Baqueira and Andorra, the new Sotogrande site brings the brand to the Costa del Sol for the first time, aimed at travellers looking for a luxury experience with a personal Messi touch.

