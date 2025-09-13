13 Sep, 2025
13 Sep, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Platja d'Aro – € 425,000

by
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Platja d'Aro - € 425

In the serene setting of Castell d’Aro, surrounded by green hills and the fresh air of the Costa Brava, lies this elegant 217 m² townhouse. Perfect for those seeking a calm lifestyle in nature while enjoying proximity to the sea and all amenities: the golden beaches of S’Agaró are just 10 minutes away, and excellent road connections make it easy to reach any point along the coast. The property has been recently renovated and is ready to move into without any additional investment. Behind the large covered terrace lies a charming private garden, with the possibility of creating your own… See full property details

Villa

Platja d'Aro, Girona

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 425,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Platja d'Aro - € 425,000



