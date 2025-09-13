LIFE IN SPAIN: I Finally Got My Spanish Pension – But What a Long, Sad Tale…

September 2025 marks a personal landmark: after literally years of chasing it, I’ve finally secured my Spanish retirement pension.

If you’re hoping your journey will be smoother, I sincerely wish you luck — though I’m not optimistic.

Some of you reading this won’t need to go through the wringer. Maybe you moved to Spain with a tidy nest egg, or you’re banking on a lottery win. Good for you. But for the rest of us — those who’ve worked, grafted and done odd jobs here — it’s a different story.

What Counts as Pensionable Work?

To qualify for a Spanish pension, you need 15 years of “cotizado” work — i.e. taxed, registered employment. And no, your cash-in-hand gig fixing fruit machines in British bars doesn’t count in the eyes of the Hacienda (Spanish tax office).

To find out where you stand, you’ll need your vida laboral — an official printout of all recognised work you’ve done in Spain. You can ask for it at your local Seguridad Social office, or better still, get your accountant to help. Technically, you can request it online… but if you can navigate that monster of a website, you deserve a medal — or at least a pension.

The Big Spanish Secret: Dodgy Bosses

Here’s a little insider tip. Spanish employers don’t always play fair. Not all of them, of course — but many see social security payments as a burden.

Say you’re earning €800 a month. That may not sound like much, but your boss is probably paying an extra €400 in taxes and contributions. Suddenly, you’re a €1,200 headache, and he’s looking for ways to cut corners.

One common trick? Falsely registering you as a part-time worker. It saves them money, but it slashes your pension contributions — and you might not even know it’s happening.

In the UK, PAYE means pensions are automatic. In Spain, you need to check your contributions regularly — or risk finding out too late.

My Own Case: Kafka Would Be Proud

I taught English in Spain for 12 years, among other things. When I hit 65, I trotted off to the Seguridad Social and said, “Right then — time to cash in.”

They told me I hadn’t met the minimum contribution period. Why? Because one of my employers had sneakily filed me as part-time.

I consulted a lawyer. She said I could sue, but it would cost €3,000, take five years, and wasn’t guaranteed to succeed. So, not ideal.

Luckily, my shortfall was relatively minor: I needed to work another 147 days (around six months). Easier said than done. If you’re in your late 60s, employers aren’t exactly queuing up. They prefer younger, cheaper, more obedient workers.

Still, I found a job, registered as autónomo (self-employed), and worked like mad — even though my earnings were so low, I sometimes couldn’t afford the monthly autónomo fee. At the end of the six months, I had to borrow €500 to clear my back taxes.

Bureaucracy, Spanish-Style

Back I went: “Pension, please!”

Nope.

Two visits later, the issue was revealed: I still owed €11 in interest on the late payments. Until that was cleared, I was considered a “debtor” and legally ineligible for a pension.

I offered cash on the spot.

“No, señor — transfers only.”

So I did the transfer. Back again: “Pension?”

“En trámite,” they said — “in process.” No timeline, no amount, no clarity.

In August, I finally received a letter: my application had been “viewed favourably.” No money, but the mood was improving.

And Finally…

Now, at long last, the pension has landed. I won’t say how much — but if you see me in the pub, the crisps are on me!

