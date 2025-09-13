A BRITISH resident in Gibraltar has branded his terrorism charge as ‘ludicrous’ after being arrested for carrying a pro-Hamas placard on the Rock’s National Day.

Anthony Farrell, 65, a figure well known within the halls of power in Gibraltar for his controversial activism, was detained on September 10 while walking through Irish Town wearing a provocative red t-shirt and carrying a large sandwich board.

The shirt featured an image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the front, with Palestinian flag colours on the back and the slogan ‘Fake-Israel is a terrorist state.’

His placard, meanwhile, contained a lengthy text which gave a positive account of Hamas as ‘freedom fighters representing the Palestinian people’.

READ MORE: EU-Gibraltar agreement to usher in era of new prices – ‘Somethings will be more expensive, others cheaper’ as Rock celebrates National Day

It also carried a string of antisemitic conspiracy theories relating to 9/11, the Madrid train bombings and the London 7/7 attacks.

But it was the pro-Hamas remark which prompted police to act.

Plainclothes officers initially approached Farrell near the Roxy Cafe in Irish Town, where they photographed his placard and t-shirt during what was described as a ‘convivial’ chat.

However, as he walked towards Casemates Square, Farrell was arrested in nearby Cooperage Lane.

“I think the charge is ludicrous,” the Brit told the Olive Press after appearing before magistrates.

“I can’t see how they’re going to make it stick… I’d be very surprised if it doesn’t get thrown out.”

He faces charges under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act for ‘using items/clothes for a proscribed organisation’ – an offence carrying possible jail time.

Despite his placard’s direct Hamas reference, Farrell insisted he doesn’t support the militant group.

READ MORE: Congestion nightmare could one day be over for Gibraltar cross-border workers as dedicated high-speed bus service in the works

“No, I’m not a Hamas supporter,” he said.

“I can’t ever recall mentioning Hamas in any of my writings. I believe genocide is happening in Gaza – but does that make me a supporter of Hamas? No.”

While admitting the Hamas line appeared on his board, he argued it should be read within the context of numerous other points.

“They picked up on that because Hamas is proscribed, but it was one item among many,” he said.

Farrell further distanced himself from the text’s authorship: “I did not write that letter. But I take responsibility for taking the board out. Happy to stand or fall by it. I can’t stand the hypocrisy.”

Farrell describes himself as a former ‘principal intelligence analyst’ and is an outspoken anti-vaccine campaigner known as a troublemaker by Gibraltar authorities.

Farrell suggested his arrest targeted his identity rather than his placard. “It’s possible they saw me and thought, here’s the pretext to arrest him. They know me well,” he said.

He accused police of attempting to create a ‘perfect storm’ around him.

READ MORE: Gibraltar faces possible hard border with Spain for months as frontier removal date penciled in for 2026

“They may have done it for a different reason. They may have done it because they’re trying to create a perfect storm and see me as someone able to sustain that storm in a court process. Or maybe they just want to shut me up. I can’t tell which.”

Despite his complaints, Farrell acknowledged polite treatment during detention, saying Special Branch officers even allowed him some fresh air outside while ‘in the cage.’

The terrorism charge adds to Farrell’s mounting legal troubles. He faces two separate October trials: one on October 14 for contempt of Parliament, and another on October 16 connected to the Gibraltar Health Authority, both before magistrates.

He has also attempted to file misconduct complaints against one Gibraltar magistrate, accusing him of bias and ‘misprision of treason’ (an old common law offence of failing to report treason to the authorities).

READ MORE: Gibraltar announces huge £1.8bn AI data centre that will ‘help diversify economy beyond finance and gaming’

While the Supreme Court hasn’t upheld these claims, Farrell continues pushing for jury trials in his cases.

Farrell revealed he had prepared a ‘full bundle’ of documents alleging misconduct by senior officials, timed for delivery on September 11 – the 9/11 anniversary, which he has previously suggested involved ‘false flag’ operations.

He returns to magistrates on October 9 for a disclosure hearing on the terrorism charge.

Under UK and Gibraltar law, Hamas is classified as a terrorist organisation, with Section 11 of the Terrorism Act making it an offence to display items supporting such groups, including clothing and placards.

Click here to read more Gibraltar News from The Olive Press.