TRAVELLERS are facing massive delays and travel chaos at Madrid-Barajas Airport today as an indefinite security strike continues to cause huge queues and flight disruptions for thousands.

The ongoing industrial action by Trablisa security staff, which began yesterday, is causing waiting times of up to 90 minutes at security checkpoints – nine times longer than the usual 10-minute process.

Passengers are being urged to arrive at Spain’s busiest airport much earlier than normal as the walkout shows no signs of ending, with workers demanding better pay and working conditions.

Airport operator Aena has been forced to issue repeated apologies to frustrated travellers, warning that security waiting times remain severely affected across all terminals at the airport, which handles more than 1,100 flights daily.

READ MORE: Vueling offers Spain’s airports 1.5 million new passenger seats in wake of Ryanair withdrawals

BARAJAS,MADRID: Yo nunca había visto esto. La cola para acceder a los controles de seguridad da la vuelta a la terminal.



Si no llegas al aeropuerto con más de DOS horas de antelación, pierdes el avión.



El primer vídeo es de la entrada a la T4.



Te lo estamos contando en @COPE pic.twitter.com/lEsSvamgI5 — Íñigo Palomar (@PalomarInigo) September 15, 2025

Airlines including Lufthansa, Emirates, Air France, Iberia and others are experiencing significant disruptions, with some flights departing late as passengers struggle to clear the lengthy security queues in time.

The chaos is being caused by just 21 striking workers out of Trablisa’s 850-strong security workforce, but their absence at key checkpoints is having a massive knock-on effect throughout the airport.

Terminal 4, the airport’s main international hub, has been worst hit, with some passengers reporting waits of more approaching two hours.

The dispute centres on pay and working conditions, with security staff arguing they deserve specific compensation for the demanding workload at Barajas, which far exceeds other Spanish airports due to its massive passenger volume.

READ MORE: Ryanair makes welcome changes to carry-on luggage size after bruising battle with Spain’s airports

Trablisa has branded the strike ‘illegal and abusive’ and is pursuing legal action to force workers back to their posts.

The company insists it has already improved salaries and conditions, including productivity bonuses and a 16% pay rise under the national agreement for 2023-2026.

However, union representatives say the improvements are insufficient given the intense pressure and workload at Spain’s premier gateway airport.

Aena is working with state security forces and airline partners to minimise disruptions, but sources admit the situation remains challenging with no clear end in sight to the indefinite action.

READ MORE: Forget tourism: Spain’s property sector is driving growth as one in four new companies are in real estate

The Madrid regional government has established 100% minimum services, but this has failed to prevent the ongoing chaos that is leaving many British tourists stranded and frustrated at the start of their Spanish holidays.

Passengers travelling through Barajas today are being advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates and to allow significantly extra time for security procedures.

The strike adds to a summer of transport disruption across Spanish airports, with previous walkouts by baggage handlers and passport control staff causing similar scenes of travel chaos for millions of visitors to the country.

Click here to read more Madrid News from The Olive Press.