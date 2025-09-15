15 Sep, 2025
15 Sep, 2025 @ 11:22
Huge queues and travel chaos at Spain’s busiest airport as strike action hits holidaymakers

TRAVELLERS are facing massive delays and travel chaos at Madrid-Barajas Airport today as an indefinite security strike continues to cause huge queues and flight disruptions for thousands.

The ongoing industrial action by Trablisa security staff, which began yesterday, is causing waiting times of up to 90 minutes at security checkpoints – nine times longer than the usual 10-minute process.

Passengers are being urged to arrive at Spain’s busiest airport much earlier than normal as the walkout shows no signs of ending, with workers demanding better pay and working conditions.

Airport operator Aena has been forced to issue repeated apologies to frustrated travellers, warning that security waiting times remain severely affected across all terminals at the airport, which handles more than 1,100 flights daily.

Airlines including Lufthansa, Emirates, Air France, Iberia and others are experiencing significant disruptions, with some flights departing late as passengers struggle to clear the lengthy security queues in time.

The chaos is being caused by just 21 striking workers out of Trablisa’s 850-strong security workforce, but their absence at key checkpoints is having a massive knock-on effect throughout the airport.

Terminal 4, the airport’s main international hub, has been worst hit, with some passengers reporting waits of more approaching two hours.

The dispute centres on pay and working conditions, with security staff arguing they deserve specific compensation for the demanding workload at Barajas, which far exceeds other Spanish airports due to its massive passenger volume.

Trablisa has branded the strike ‘illegal and abusive’ and is pursuing legal action to force workers back to their posts.

The company insists it has already improved salaries and conditions, including productivity bonuses and a 16% pay rise under the national agreement for 2023-2026.

However, union representatives say the improvements are insufficient given the intense pressure and workload at Spain’s premier gateway airport.

Aena is working with state security forces and airline partners to minimise disruptions, but sources admit the situation remains challenging with no clear end in sight to the indefinite action.

The Madrid regional government has established 100% minimum services, but this has failed to prevent the ongoing chaos that is leaving many British tourists stranded and frustrated at the start of their Spanish holidays.

Passengers travelling through Barajas today are being advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates and to allow significantly extra time for security procedures.

The strike adds to a summer of transport disruption across Spanish airports, with previous walkouts by baggage handlers and passport control staff causing similar scenes of travel chaos for millions of visitors to the country.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

