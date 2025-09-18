18 Sep, 2025
18 Sep, 2025 @ 17:15
Danish tourist, 34, dies in Marbella: Friend found him floating face down in swimming pool after head injury

Nueva Andalucia

A 34-year-old Danish man has drowned in a swimming pool in Marbella after suffering a head injury in what authorities believe was a tragic accident.

The tourist’s friend found him floating in the private pool at a residential development in Nueva Andalucia last Friday evening.

The friend was then briefly arrested by police but has since been released without charge after a judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to hold anyone responsible for the death.

Initial autopsy results have pointed to ‘death resulting from an accidental incident at the facility,’ according to the High Court, leading to the provisional closure of the case.

The investigating magistrate at the Marbella’s court decided not to impose any travel bans on the friend, concluding there were no grounds to suspect foul play.

However, the court is still awaiting the final autopsy report, which should provide definitive clarification on the exact cause of death.

The incident adds to concerns about swimming pool safety on the Costa del Sol, where several drowning accidents involving foreign tourists occur each year during the busy summer season.

Nueva Andalucia, located just inland from Puerto Banus, is a popular area with British and northern European holidaymakers, known for its luxury villas and apartment complexes with private pools.

