19 Sep, 2025
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Aguilas with garage – € 110,000

Apartment with terrace, pool and garage in Águilas Fantastic flat for sale in a private residential with pool and common areas, located in a quiet area of Águilas and with beautiful views of the city. The house is distributed in: 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes. 2 full bathrooms, one with a shower and the other with a bathtub. Bright living room with direct access to a large outdoor terrace. Fully equipped independent kitchen, with laundry room and interior patio. Equipped with pre-installation for hot/cold air, ceiling fans and practical built-in wardrobes that provide spaciousness and… See full property details

Apartment

Aguilas, Murcia

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 110,000

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

