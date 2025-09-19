MARBELLA’S bustling La Alameda park has been transformed into a film set this week as South Korean television production Surely Tomorrow takes over the Costa del Sol.

The romantic comedy series, starring major Korean actor Park Seo-Jun alongside Won Ji-An – known to international audiences as player number 380 in Squid Game – has been filming across Malaga province, with Tuesday’s shoot creating quite the spectacle in Marbella’s city centre.

Curious locals and tourists found themselves inadvertently becoming part of the production as the famous tree-lined avenue was dressed as a bustling marketplace for the cameras.

Filming took place in La Alameda park in Marbella. Pic: RTV Marbella

Warning signs in both Spanish and English alerted passersby that they could be ‘filmed and photographed during the production’ and that ‘by walking here you give consent to appear in the audiovisual work.’

The Korean wave that swept global entertainment following Netflix’s Squid Game phenomenon has clearly caught Amazon’s attention, with the streaming giant now investing heavily in Korean content.

Surely Tomorrow, commissioned by Amazon Prime Video, tells the story of a couple who fell in love in their youth, separated, and later reconnect – a classic romantic setup being played out against the backdrop of Spain’s sunny coastline.

The production team has been busy across the Costa del Sol, having already completed filming in Malaga city before moving to Marbella, with plans to return to the provincial capital later this week.

While little-known to western audiences, Park Seo-Jun brings serious star power to the project as one of South Korea’s most bankable actors.

Amazon has confirmed the series will launch in over 240 countries, though no release date has been announced yet.

