Petrol bomb attack on migrant children’s centre in Spain’s Galicia

THUGS hurled a petrol bomb at a future care home for migrant children in north-west Spain – just days after officials announced plans to open it.

The Molotov cocktail was lobbed at the ground floor of a building run by the Prodeme social foundation in Monforte de Lemos, Lugo, sparking a fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Fire crews rushed to the scene on the edge of the Galician town, dousing flames before they spread through the centre. Police have launched an urgent probe to track down the culprits.

The attack came only a week after Galicia’s Social Policy chief, Fabiola Garcia, revealed the site would be converted into a home for unaccompanied migrant minors.

Politicians from across the spectrum condemned the blaze. The conservative Partido Popular called it ‘an unacceptable act of violence’, while Socialist leader Jose Ramon Gomez Besteiro blasted it as the ‘clear consequence of far-right hate speech’ and urged Spain to ‘stand up against the ideology of hate’.

Left-wing coalition Sumar went further, accusing the regional government itself of ‘feeding division’ and encouraging racist behaviour by turning migration into a political weapon.

The brazen firebombing echoes a similar attack in July, when Molotov cocktails were thrown at a migrant minors’ centre near Barcelona.

Police in Galicia are now treating the latest incident as a possible hate crime.

