21 Sep, 2025
21 Sep, 2025 @ 09:37
Petrol bomb attack on migrant children’s centre in Spain’s Galicia

Molotov Cocktail. Credit Wikipedia

THUGS hurled a petrol bomb at a future care home for migrant children in north-west Spain – just days after officials announced plans to open it.

The Molotov cocktail was lobbed at the ground floor of a building run by the Prodeme social foundation in Monforte de Lemos, Lugo, sparking a fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Fire crews rushed to the scene on the edge of the Galician town, dousing flames before they spread through the centre. Police have launched an urgent probe to track down the culprits.

The attack came only a week after Galicia’s Social Policy chief, Fabiola Garcia, revealed the site would be converted into a home for unaccompanied migrant minors.

READ MORE:

Politicians from across the spectrum condemned the blaze. The conservative Partido Popular called it ‘an unacceptable act of violence’, while Socialist leader Jose Ramon Gomez Besteiro blasted it as the ‘clear consequence of far-right hate speech’ and urged Spain to ‘stand up against the ideology of hate’.

Left-wing coalition Sumar went further, accusing the regional government itself of ‘feeding division’ and encouraging racist behaviour by turning migration into a political weapon.

The brazen firebombing echoes a similar attack in July, when Molotov cocktails were thrown at a migrant minors’ centre near Barcelona.

Police in Galicia are now treating the latest incident as a possible hate crime.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

